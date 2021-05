Rock and Roll legends ZZ Top are coming to The Corbin Arena this summer.

The Corbin Arena announced Monday morning that ZZ Top will be playing on July 25.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 14, at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available to purchase at Ticketmaster.com or at The Corbin Arena Box Office.

Ticket prices range from $49.50 – $89.50.