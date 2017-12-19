











Zelma Ruth McQueen, 72, of Cane Creek Road, Williamsburg, passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at Baptist Health in Lexington.

She was born on March 13, 1945 in Williamsburg, to the late Ben Mahan and Clara (Wilson) Mahan.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, George M. Tuttle and three sisters, Lois Lemmings, Janet Bishop and Loretta Mahan.

She is survived by her husband, Lawrence McQueen of Williamsburg; two children, Richard Tuttle (Leslie) of Dayton, OH and Douglas Tuttle (Cindy) of Trenton, OH; three step-children, Debbie Deans (Dave) of Dayton, OH, Larry McQueen (Ellie) of Dayton, OH and Lanston McQueen of Williamsburg; three grandchildren, Zachary Tuttle, Justin Tuttle and Bryant Tuttle; step-grandson, Levi McQueen; three sisters, Doris Wilson of Williamsburg, Betty Jones (Ed) of Siler and Brenda Davis (Tom) of Williamsburg; four brothers, Billy Mahan of Gatliff, Noah Mahan of Williamsburg, Chester Mahan (Elaine) of Corbin and Don Mahan (Rita) of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, December 19, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the McHarge Cemetery in Lily.

