









Zella Mae Davis, 69, of Cane Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY departed this life on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Jellico Community Hospital in Jellico, TN.

She was born February 22, 1950 in Siler, KY to the late Arthur and Melvina (Harris) Evans Davis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Everett Davis; son, Everett Joseph Davis; sister, Alice McKiddy and niece, Leasia Evans. Zella was a member of Goldbug Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sisters, Terri Rice (Alan) and Brenda Sutton (Rev. Roy) of Corbin; brother, Ricky James Davis (Katrina) of Williamsburg; special niece, Kathy Evans of Williamsburg; special nephew, Nathaniel Davis of Williamsburg; several other nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, July 8, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roy Sutton officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Youngs Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.