You’re invited to Dec. 17 retirement party for Kay Schwartz

Posted On 13 Dec 2019
A Dec. 17 retirement party is planned at the old Whitley County Courthouse for now former Whitley County Clerk Kay Schwartz, who retired on Nov. 30.

Whitley County officials are planning a retirement party for now former Whitley County Clerk Kay Schwartz, who retired on Nov. 30 after working 44 years in the office.

The retirement celebration is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. in the Genealogy Room, which is located on the first floor of the old Whitley County Courthouse.

The Genealogy Room is located in what was formerly the fiscal court meeting room.

The public is invited to attend.

“Kay has dedicated 44 plus years of her life to the Whitley County Clerk’s Office with the last 12 years as the County Clerk. She will be greatly missed by all of her employees and many friends, but we all wish her many blessings on her years to come,” said interim Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis.

