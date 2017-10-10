Posted On October 10, 2017 By Trevor Sherman

Corbin cross country is a program on the rise. Although competitive over the last several years with many state qualifiers and strong region performances, they have yet to assert themselves as a consistent force at the region and state level.

All that looks to change this year, and into the next few years, with the influx and insurgence of talent, and the development of many young athletes.

Head Coach Tyler Harris and Assistant Coach Jonathan Goodin have been working hard to create tradition and pride around their program, but creating a winning program takes time, because a culture has to be established where there never has been one before.

“The program is finally getting to the place I had always desired it to go,” said Harris. “Youth has been a major factor and contributor to the success.”

“Corbin cross country is not short on talent, and although we have had some of our older experienced athletes leave the program, we are back and better than ever.”

Eighth graders Sean Simons and Hannah Morton are currently ranked first in the state among all eighth graders regardless of class, a huge honor and well-deserved validation for all of their hard work.

Hannah recently broke the school record, which was previously held by another standout – senior teammate Reese Helton. Sean is the top ranked eighth grader by over one minute.

“What makes Sean and Hannah special,” Harris said. “Is that they understand that their gifts mean nothing if they don’t work to develop them. Potential will not be realized without the consistent effort. They have put forth that effort, and will continue to.”

Not only are Sean and Hannah highly ranked at their respective grade levels, but they are also highly ranked among high school varsity level AA state competition. Sean ranked 15th, and Hannah 14th.

Sean has consistently been the number one runner for Corbin’s varsity team, but he also has a very strong supporting cast behind him. Jonah Black is currently the number 11 ranked eighth grader in the state, Andon Asher is currently ranked as the number 19 eighth grader in the state and freshman Austin Terrell is the number eight ranked freshman in the state.

Combine that with some experienced seniors in Connor Martin and Porter Oakley, as well as an extremely hard working junior in Jacob Warren, and you have a recipe for success.

Corbin will have a shot to bring home the school’s first region cross country title this year. Coach Harris says that aiming for region and state championships is no longer a pipe dream, but a true reality.

The team and coaches feel confident that they will be contending for a state title for years to come with this talented roster of athletes.