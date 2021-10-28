You could never guess his age by his looks and activity, but Paul Jones turns 99 this Friday











Here is to wishing Paul Jones a Happy Birthday. This Friday Paul will celebrate his 99th birthday. You wouldn’t know it by being around him. He moves and acts much younger.

Paul has been a friend of mine for many years. I first got to know him well when I was selling advertising for this newspaper. He was the owner and operator of the Hall-Watson Furniture Company which started here in 1922. It closed in 2009.

For at least 25 years I have enjoyed eating lunch with him and several other guys a few times a week. We have been at it so long that most of our original group has passed away. I have had to give up the luncheons since Covid-19 has been around, but I plan to resume when it is safe to do so. In the meantime, I have kept in contact with Paul on the telephone.

Paul is a fascinating man. He got his wings in the Naval Air Force. After his time in the Navy, he continued to fly his own airplane until age grounded him. While in the Navy, he flew and played baseball with Ted Williams. He is an avid baseball and Cincinnati Reds fan. In addition to attending games this year, he watched the others on TV. There were years Paul travelled to Arizona to watch the Reds in spring training.

While operating his furniture store he was involved in civic affairs and in the Chamber of Commerce, having served as its president. In our pictorial Reflections II history book there is a picture of Paul taken in the 1950s driving a race car at the Corbin Speedway. You name it, Paul Jones has been involved in shaping the future of Corbin for many years.

Although Paul is a graduate of Lynn Camp High School, just recently he was called on to flip the coin at the start of a Corbin football game. The home crowd gave him a loud ovation.

A book could be written about the exploits and life of Paul Jones, but as for now lets all wish him a happy 99th birthday.

•This past Sunday I was present for the 100th anniversary celebration of Central Baptist Church. Two of the former pastors of the church were the speakers, Dr. Darren Gaddis and Dr. Don Mathis. Both did an outstanding presentation.

Looking at the pictures in the 100th anniversary history magazine, which was handed out, started me to thinking of the many preachers that have had an effect on my life.

Not to diminish the others, but Dr. Don Mathis has had the most effect on me. While serving here for over 12 years I seldom missed any of his services. Unlike some speakers that you start looking at your watch after a few minutes and want the service to be over, with Dr. Mathis you wanted it to last longer. He is the most effective preacher I have ever heard.

He will go down in the history of Kentucky Baptist as one of the most outstanding men to ever have served in Baptist churches.

My favorites included Dr. Gaddis, Raymond Lawrence, Ray Cummins, Joe Leonard and J. Bill Jones. Presently Dr. Josh Pollittt is establishing himself as one of the best also.

I talked recently to Rev. Ray Cummins, my pastor from 1972 to 1979. He now lives in Lewisville, Texas. Rev. Cummins is suffering from Parkinson Disease and in poor health. But in our conversation he said that he still considers Corbin and Central Baptist as his home.

Other pastors that I called friends include Rev. C. H. Dudley of 1st Christian Church. He was one of my favorites. There will never be another like Bob Lockhart. From First Baptist Church there was John Dunaway and Barry Howard.

A sideline to Howard. When he first came to Corbin he came by my office to visit. He said, “I know you go to Central, but I just wanted to say hello and get acquainted.” What a guy!

Talk about speakers, Bill Huie and Haskell Bolding were among the best. And a long time ago C.L.Disney at Park Hill Baptist.

Last, but not least, Bobby Joe Eaton at Poplar Grove Baptist Church. You have to love him!