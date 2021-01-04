Yes, 2020 did stink and the New Year has to be better!











Following up on what Mark has written, yes 2020 stunk!

To top it off I spent the holidays coughing my head off with bronchitis. Try to find medical help on Christmas Eve. Other than the Emergency room at the hospital you’re out of luck.

I came back to the publisher’s desk here at the News Journal the first of March when Trent Knuckles decided to give it up. On the 14th of March everything shut down because of the coronavirus. I didn’t see this coming and since then it has been a struggle for ours and most businesses.

Not only for businesses, it has been a difficult time for everybody. We’ve been scared to stick our heads outside the door. Vacations went down the drain. Visiting friends has been non-existent. Churches have had to shut their doors. Life as we were used to has been quashed.

And then there is Kentucky’s basketball team with a 1-6 record. Let’s not go any further with that. Surely things couldn’t get worse? I come back to work from the holidays and I get the biggest bill for tech services for our Internet that we have had this year. Please, 2020, go away!

I want to think optimistically. Being old I should be in line soon for the vaccination shot for the virus. And by June most everybody will have had the shot and hopefully we can return to normal living.

It is difficult to imagine the hardships our parents and grandparents went through during the previous pandemics and the wars. The hardships being experienced today are in plain sight daily on television.

It has to be better in 2021. Let’s look forward to a better year ahead. A hardy Happy New Year to all of you!

• While looking though some of the boxes we stored from our Williamsburg office recently I found four copies of the book, “The Boys from Corbin!”

The book sold out quickly seven years ago and since then I have had several requests for one. Now’s your chance. The price is $25 each and we will sell them on a first come, first served basis.

The book is a treasure, a keepsake item. The author, Gary West, did an outstanding job of researching the history of Corbin Redhound sports, but you don’t have to be a sports fan to enjoy the book.

They won’t last long so come by our office or call and we will sell you one of the remaining copies.