Yamacraw Trail 20k run drew 147 runners in McCreary County











The Yamacraw Trail 20K race traverses the Daniel Boone National Forest and Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area in McCreary County, Kentucky.

This year’s race took place on May 22nd when 147 total runners were treated to some of the most beautiful trails in southeast Kentucky offering scenic landmarks that include gorge overlooks, stunning rock overhangs, natural arches, and waterfalls.

The 20K race finished in the Blue Heron Mining Community across a 100-foot high pedestrian bridge. The men’s division was won by Lee Tichenor of Louisville in a time of 1 hour, 27 minutes.

The women’s division was won by Shannon Florea of Lexington in a time of 2 hours, 1 minute.