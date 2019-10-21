Wyatt’s Auto Cleaning in Corbin closing its doors











After 27 years, an iconic downtown Corbin business is closing its doors.

Wyatt’s Auto Cleaning at the corner of North Main and Gordon Street will permanently close at the end of business on Oct. 25.

Owner Jennifer Wyatt said the building in which she and her husband Doug started has been sold and she received notice that she would have to vacate the location.

But Wyatt said she isn’t too broken up about it.

“I’m ready to do something different. Something indoors that’s warm in the winter,” she said.

While some of the faces around the business have changed throughout the years, Wyatt said it has always included family members, including children starting out by washing windows.

“That is what I will miss the most,” Wyatt said explaining that there are numerous family members who started out at the business when they were children that now have children of their own.

“They wanted to do something to help because they were proud of me being a business owner,” Wyatt said.

In addition to the family connections, Wyatt said she will miss the relationships she has developed with so many of her customers that she now calls friends.

Because of the location, Wyatt said she has seen a lot of what happens in Corbin, including the annual NIBROC Festival, and the traditional downtown trick-or-treat event on Halloween that draws hundreds of children.

“Trick-or-treating was my favorite,” Wyatt said.

The Corbin native said whatever she does next, she is ready to learn some new skills.

“I want to do something where I learn technology,” she said.