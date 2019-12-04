WWE superstars The Miz, Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt to make debuts in Corbin Jan. 12











Local wrestling fans who have been anticipating the return of the WWE Superstars to Corbin are going to be rewarded for their patience as the lineup for the Jan. 12 supershow will include: The Miz, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns.

“It’s well documented that when I took over as the GM at The Corbin Arena the WWE was at the top of my list to bring to town and that it took me over a year to procure,” said Arena Director Kristi Balla. “We weren’t even on the WWE radar a couple years ago! Although they toured at all the surrounding venues they had no idea this one even existed. After all the work that went into building a relationship with them, it is super exciting to see such big names on our roster!”

In addition, the show will feature the return of the WWE Divas to Corbin including: Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross and The Kabuki Warriors.

“The Diva’s return after an absence from the last show due to an all female pay-per-view,” Balla said.

Other superstars scheduled to appear include, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

Former NXT Superstar, Ricochet, a native of Paducah, will make his debut.

Some of matchups include:

Braun Strowman v. The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a last man standing match for the Universal Championship

Roman Reigns v. King Corbin

Kevin Owens v. Seth Rollins

The show was originally scheduled for May 6, and later moved to Oct. 17, before being rescheduled for Jan. 12.

While refunds were available for anyone wishing to do so, tickets purchased for either of the previous dates that were not returned are still valid.

According to Ticketmaster.com, as of Tuesday afternoon there are approximately 1,500 tickets available.

“We had about 3,000 people for the last show,” Balla said.

WWE holds the The Arena attendance record with more than 6,200 people attending first show in March 2018.

“They like it here,” Balla said of WWE. “They have had two great shows here and everything has run smoothly.”

Ticket prices range from $19 to $104 and may purchased at The Arena box office, or online at ticketmaster.com.

WWE has partnered with the JC Paul Chapter of The Marine Corps League to benefit the local Toys for Tots Campaign.

Discounts on tickets are available by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to The Arena box office.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.