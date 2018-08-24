WWE returning to Corbin with, ‘Supershow’













When the stars of WWE Smackdown came to Corbin on March 9, the show set an attendance record at The Arena, packing in 6,259 fans.

Arena Manager Kristina Balla announced Friday, that based on the success of that event, WWE is returning to Corbin on Oct. 27 with a show featuring stars from both the Smackdown and Raw brands.

“They called me,” Balla said of WWE officials when asked what started the discussion about bringing WWE back to Corbin in 2018.

“I worked hard for over a year to convince them to come the first time,” Balla added.

Scheduled to appear on the card are: Intercontinental Champion, Seth Rollins, who will team with Dean Ambrose to take on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

U.S. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, who will defend his U.S. title in a triple threat match against Jeff Hardy and Samoa Joe.

Raw Tag Team Champions The B Team, who will defend the titles against The Revival.

Also scheduled to appear include: Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Elias, The Bar, Bobby Roode and Constable Baron Corbin.

More superstars and matches will be announced later.

Tickets will start at $19 and will go on sale Sept. 7 at The Arena Box Office and online at ticketmaster.com.

Balla said she is still working with WWE officials to determine the seating capacity for the venue at this event.

Based on the success of this event, Balla said she hopes it will convince WWE officials to put Corbin on the schedule, annually, but said she sees nothing that would preclude The Arena from hosting multiple shows per year.

“As long as they change the lineup, then I think it is definitely something that will work,” Balla said adding the March event drew fans from multiple states.

With the addition of WWE and Garden Brothers Circus on Oct. 1, Balla said the venue is solidly books through March with a variety of public and private events.