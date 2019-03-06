WWE returning to Corbin on May 6













The stars of WWE Smackdown will be returning to Corbin on May 6.

Officials at The Arena in Corbin said tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices range from $19 to $104.

“WWE still holds the attendance record at The Arena with more than 6,200 the first time they were here,” said Arena Director Kristi Balla. “If the demand is there, we can do that again.”

Balla said special presale tickets will be available Thursday through ticketmaster.com. The code word is, “suplex.”

Stars such as AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair will be among the stars who have previously been to Corbin. They will be joined by current WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

“They like it here,” Balla said of WWE. “They have had two great shows where everything has run smoothly.”

Balla said the budding relationships she has been able to build with companies like WWE and Live Nation Tours, which has brought Kane Brown and Cole Swindell to The Arena, are essential to the venue’s success.

“They are relationships that you have to have in this business,” Balla said.

The Arena has three shows scheduled in March.

On March 15, Cledus T. Judd is set to perform.

The man known as the, “Weird Al Yankovic” of country music, has parodied numerous hit singles from the likes of Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Trace Adkins, Garth Brooks, John Michael Montgomery, Charlie Daniels and The Dixie Chicks.

One of his favorite artists, and the song that put him on the map, was a parody of Shania Twain’s, “Any Man of Mine.” Judd’s parody was entitled, “If Shania Was Mine.” The singer appeared in Judd’s video.

On March 16, Casting Crowns will take to the stage.

Mark Hall, lead singer and primary songwriter, said on the group’s website that the band’s mission is to help people understand the nature of God’s love and Jesus’s sacrifice.

“I want people to see that God is the author and the finisher of our faith,” Hall said on the website. “He starts the work and He finishes the work. If we could just rest in the fact that He saved us, that He’s got us, we can rest in what He’s doing now and strive for what’s ahead.”

Rounding out the month will be the return of Super Bull Professional Bull Riding on March 29 and 30.

Tickets for each of the events are available at The Arena Box Office, or online at www.ticketmaster.com.