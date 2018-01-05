WWE coming to Corbin on March 10













The stars of WWE Smackdown are coming to The Arena in Corbin on March 10

Arena Managed Kristi Balla said the event will be part of the “Road to WestleMania.”

Among the WWE Superstars slated to appear are WWE Champion AJ Styles, Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Tag Team Champions The Usos.

In addition, Jinder Mahal, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Natalya, The New Day and more.

The main even will be AJ Styles versus Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a two-on-one handicap match for the WWE Championship.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on January 19 at The Arena box office and through Ticketmaster.

Balla said the Arena will hold 5,200 people for the event. Ticket prices will range from $19 to $104.

“This was a big one for me,” Balla said of bringing a WWE event to Corbin.

“It was a perfect fit because a lot of people in the area cant necessarily get to Lexington or Knoxville for a WWE show,” Balla said.