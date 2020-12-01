Wrecks, traffic jams continue to snarl traffic throughout Whitley County











Law enforcement and emergency personnel across the tri-county area are dealing with numerous traffic crashes, including one fatality, as motorists deal with snow that blanketed the area.

The fatality occurred on northbound Interstate 75 at the 28-mile marker.

No details have been released.

Corbin firefighters were called to the scene.

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said multiple wrecks on U.S. 25W and I-75 near Exit 15 have traffic in that area snarled.

“The 75 bridge at Exit 15 was a solid sheet of ice,” Moses said noting that while roads in the northern part of Whitley County were relatively clear of snow, the were harder hit from Williamsburg to the southern area of the county.

Moses said one tractor-trailer truck, and multiple passenger vehicles are involved in the crashes around Exit 15.

Williamsburg, Goldbug and Emlyn firefighters are on the scene providing aid and traffic control

It wasn’t just the weather that was affecting traffic.

Moses said Ky. 26 was closed at the railroad underpass after a tractor-trailer truck driver was forced to attempt to turn around after discovering that he could not get through.

Rockholds firefighters are now stationed at the three-point intersection to ensure another tractor trailer doesn’t attempt to use Ky. 26.

Northbound I-75 remains slow going as motorists are being rerouted onto U.S. 25W at Exit 11 to Exit 15, and then back onto U.S. 25W at Exit 25.

Moses said motorists should exercise patience, especially in the areas in and around accident scenes.

“If you don’t need to get out, don’t!” Moses said.