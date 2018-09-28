Wreck closes I-75 north for 30 minutes Friday













Northbound Interstate 75 in Corbin was closed to traffic for approximately 30 minutes Friday afternoon following a wreck that blocked both lanes.

Corbin firefighters said the Ford Explorer went off the roadway at approximately 4:15 p.m. It came back across, overturning in the middle of the highway.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was not injured.

Corbin Police and Corbin firefighters responded to the scene.

The vehicle, which had Tennessee license plates, was righted using a tow truck and then hauled from the scene.

Traffic was flowing again by approximately 4:45 p.m.