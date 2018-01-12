Wreck closes Fifth Street Road to traffic













A two-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon closed Fifth Street Road to traffic.

The road was closed near Tattersall Estates subdivision about 3:45 p.m. when a Jeep SUV and Hyundai sedan collided, head-on.

One person was taken to Baptist Health Corbin by ambulance and at least one other was taken by private vehicle.

Corbin Police said witnesses reported seeing the Hyundai, which was travelling west, cross the centerline, colliding with the Jeep that was traveling east.

The Jeep went off the road, striking a wooden fence.

The Hyundai was left teetering over a nearby gully.

Several school buses were among lines of vehicles waiting for the scene to be cleared.

None of the buses were involved in the collision.