Worley’s celebrate 66 years of marriage













Sixty-six years of marriage is a thing of fairy tales in today’s times, and Loretha and Harold Worley, of Williamsburg, are a living testament that fairy tales really are possible if you work hard to make them a reality.

The couple celebrates their wedding anniversary on August 24.

Work has been accompanied by bruises, scars, and battles along the way, but what a reward to have such a life long partner. Anyone blessed to know this couple understands what a devoted, generous, humble, strong, kind, disciplined, hard working, and love filled couple this is.

Life has brought with it many pit stops, twists, and turns along the journey. Six decades have included a young man serving his country with his wife following him along the way. Years of hard work for every single penny earned, buying an old farm house without enough left to put furniture in it. The Worley’s transformed the house into a home, which they opened to countless family members, friends, and co-workers for dinner, croquet tournaments, antique car shows, fishing, and countless card games.

Also in those sixty-six years, the Worley’s operated a home grown business, Worley’s Machine Shop, all while being known for the outstanding machine shop work, honesty, and fairness to be found there.

Sixty-six years has brought challenging diagnosis’, sickness and death of many loved ones. The decades of tear brimmed eyes as Harold says he would try anything to help Loretha’s battle with MS. All the years have allowed Loretha to laugh and giggle as Harold washes the dishes a bit too slowly and struggles to find the correct groceries at the store.

Sixty-six years has created a home that thrives on holding hands with each other and loved ones offering thanks and prayer over Thanksgiving dinners. Calls to say I love you and hope you’re doing well. It has been much more selflessness than selfishness, many more smiles than frowns, much more love than hate, much more giving than taking, much more work than idle time, much more faith than wonder.

The couple is loved so big and their family and community thanks them for the living testament of faith, love, and devotion they serve as.