Workers needed to help with US Census 2020











Need a good paying part-time job with flexible hours?

If you are at least 18 years of age, are a U.S. citizen, own your own transportation, have an e-mail address, and can pass a background check, then there is a good chance that the U.S. Census Bureau will be willing to pay you $14 per hour plus 58 cents per mile.

Raymond Caputo, a U.S. Census Bureau recruiter, said that he can’t say how many workers the census bureau is looking for in Whitley County, but several workers are needed. He suggests putting on your application that you can work at least 25 hours per week.

“They will buy their own gas, but the 58 cents per mile is tax free,” Caputo noted. “They will work in the county where they live in, and the working hours are great. They can work in the morning, afternoon, early evening or on the weekends.”

Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau completes the census to determine how many people are living in each state, county and city. Census numbers are used to determine representation in the U.S. House of Representatives, and play a significant role in how federal government funds are allocated at the state and local level.

“It is extremely important to the county and the city. It determines how much federal money comes in. They (local and state governments) have to live with that for 10 years. When they go in for grants one of the things they ask is their population. This is very, very important,” Caputo noted.

Caputo said that the census bureau needs workers, and the census process would take about 16 months to complete with the work being done in phases.

“If we don’t get enough people to do the job, then we have to bring in people from outside the county to help out. Your local people know the back roads and everything,” he noted.

Veterans get preference in the hiring process and disabled veterans automatically go to the top of the list, Caputo noted.

There are two waivers for employees, which may appeal to retirees or those living in low-income housing.

Those drawing regular social security – not SSI or social security disability – are normally limited in the amount of income they can earn before they have to pay taxes on that income.

“We have a total waiver on that. They can make as much money as they want (from the census bureau) and their social security check will not be reduced,” Caputo noted.

Those living in Section Eight/low income housing (HUD) can work for the census bureau for 180 days per year, and the income they receive will not be considered income in terms of determining their housing status.

Caputo said that the initial phase of the work wouldn’t require any door knocking. It will involve driving around in assigned areas to ensure that addresses on homes and mailboxes are accurate and entered into the system.

Workers will be issued iPads/laptop computers where they will verify addresses, remove addresses where the home may have been torn down, or enter new addresses where new homes may have been built since the last census.

The application takes about 20 minutes to complete online.

Applicants will need their Social Security number.

Men will also need their Selective Service number. Don’t know it? Don’t worry. There is a simple link in the application that will connect you with another website where you can quickly look up that information.

Eligible applicants will also have to pass a federal fingerprint background check, which the census bureau will pay for.

Workers will hear from the bureau either by e-mail or phone.

Workers will be paid for training, which will be done either in Whitley County or in one of the surrounding counties. It takes several days to complete.

Workers will be paid weekly by direct deposit or they can receive a paper check, but this takes longer to get.

The work will continue until at least the end of October 2020.

Those interested in applying for the job can do so by logging onto https://2020census.gov/en/jobs, and completing the online application.