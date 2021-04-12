









Woodrow Paul, age 74, of Pete Walters Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, April 9, 2021 at his home. Woodrow was born on July 21, 1946 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Steely and Nannie Marie (Croley) Paul. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Cassie (Rose) Paul; brothers, James Paul and David Paul; and sister, Sandra Paul.

He is survived by four children, Carol L. Paul, Paul Rose (Susan), Lonnie Rose and Jimmy Rose, all of Williamsburg; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Paul, Jody Broughton, Chrystal Robertson, Jonathan McKiddy, Adam Rose, Lonnie Rose Jr. and Samuel Rose; three great-grandchildren, McKenzie Carpenter, Elizabeth Carpenter and Raylyn Robertson; three brothers, Robert Paul (Lena) of Williamsburg, Michael Paul of Barbourville and Roger Paul (Christina) of Williamsburg; one sister, Barbara Jean Parks of Jellico, Tennessee; special nephew, Robert “P-Jim” Paul (Heather) of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, April 14, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 14, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Croley officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Rose’s Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.