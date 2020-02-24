









Mr. Woodrow Marlow, age 76, of the Tackett Community (Duff), Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born October 7, 1943 in Tackett. He loved fishing, hunting with his dogs and looking for ginseng, but he loved his grandkids and family the most.

Woodrow is preceded in death by: his parents, Dee and Mary Eastridge Marlow; brothers, Herman, Thurman and Arlie Marlow; sister, Velma Webb; nephews, Darryl Marlow and Russell Corner; and niece, Jessica Marlow.

He is survived by: his children, Michael Marlow and wife Monika of Sidney, Ohio, Rhonda Albrecht and husband Charles of Snover, Michigan and Michael Marlow and wife Melissa of Sidney, Ohio; grandchildren, Shawn, Dawn, Scott, Sarah, Morgan, Megan, Samantha, and Myles; great-grandchildren, Haylie and Raylynn; brothers and sisters, Les Marlow and wife Faye, Lois Lemarr and husband Roy, Jerry Marlow and wife Louise, Vina Moore and husband Clarence, Lester Marlow, Wilma Corner, and Kathy McClanahan and husband David; sister-in- law, Billie Sue Marlow; brother-in-law, Herman Webb; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services immediately following visitation at 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, in the Oddfellow Cemetery (White Oak) Duff, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be greatly appreciated toward a headstone.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.