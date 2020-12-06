WoodmenLife donates to COVID efforts











WoodmenLife Chapter 884 recently donated $300 to Restoration Ministries to assist with their COVID-19 relief efforts.

The donation is part of a nationwide campaign to support community organizations as they work to provide assistance to those affected by the pandemic.

WoodmenLife members share a commitment to family, community and country, and typically host events and activities to support their communities. However, COVID-19 presented a challenge in holding those in-person events. By providing a donation, WoodmenLife is continuing its mission of helping in members’ hometowns.

“We are happy to have the opportunity to help Restoration Ministries,” said Joe Ledington, President of Chapter 884. “This organization has done so much for our community, and we are pleased to be able to give back to them.”

WoodmenLife was founded in 1890 as a not-for-profit. The organization gives back to its members across the country, who join together in a shared commitment to family, community and country.

With a legacy of financial stability, WoodmenLife offers quality life insurance and retirement products. A person becomes a member when they purchase a WoodmenLife product. Members may have access to many extras they can use now. To learn more about the organization, visit newsroom.woodmenlife.org.