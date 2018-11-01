Woodbine woman pleads guilty in criminal abuse case involving 5-year-old













A Woodbine woman pleaded guilty in Laurel County Thursday in a child abuse case.

Kailee R. Saylor, 21, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree criminal abuse.

She is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 26 for formal sentencing in the case.

In return for her guilty plea, prosecutors recommended one year in jail, diverted for one year.

Under Kentucky law, second-degree criminal abuse is a class “D” felony carrying a potential prison sentence of one to five years.

Saylor was indicted on one count of first-degree criminal abuse in May following and investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Officials said Saylor allegedly left bruises on the then 5-year-old child.

As part of the plea agreement Saylor is to have no contact with the child.

While the plea agreement was entered Thursday, the final decision on whether to accept it rests with Circuit Court Judge Greg Lay.

At the sentencing hearing, Lay may elect not to accept the agreement.

Should that occur, Saylor may choose to withdraw her guilty plea and more forward with a trial, or proceed with sentencing with no agreement in place.