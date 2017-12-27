Woodbine woman facing drug trafficking, possession charges













A Woodbine woman is facing multiple charges after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies located assorted drugs, paraphernalia, cash and someone else’s EBT card inside her vehicle during a traffic stop in north Corbin early Sunday morning.

Forty-one-year-old Lisa Gail Johnson was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, knowingly fraudulently using id card or electronic codes for benefit and assorted traffic-related offenses.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Deputy Gary Mehler, Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 “Edge,” made the arrest about 4:20 a.m. on Cumberland Gap Parkway.

The situation began when deputies stopped a blue colored Ford Ranger.

“During the stop, deputies became suspicious of possible drug activity and the Sheriff’s office K-9 did a walk around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of drugs,” Acciardo stated adding that deputies recovered methamphetamine, carixoprodol (a muscle relaxer), clonazepam, dextroamphetamine, alprazolam, marijuana, a glass pipe, digital scales with residue, a spoon with residue, rolling papers and small empty plastic baggies.

In addition to the drug-related charges, Johnson was charged with rear license plate not illuminated, rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate and operating a motor vehicle with expired driver’s license.

Johnson was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility where she is being held on a $20,000 cash bond.