Woodbine VFD bingo thieves ordered to pay $240,790 restitution

Posted On 22 Nov 2017
Two Woodbine residents, who took over $200,000 from the Woodbine Volunteer Fire Department bingo operation, were sentenced to probated prison-sentences Monday afternoon and ordered to pay restitution.

