Woodbine teenager in critical condition after dirt bike crash













A 16-year-old Whitley County boy is at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in critical condition following a Tuesday evening crash.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 26 and Highway 6 in Woodbine.

A passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 26 and was in the process of making a left turn onto Highway 6 when it collided with a dirt bike that was traveling northbound.

The operator of the passenger vehicle was not injured, but the 16-year-old male operating the dirt bike sustained serious injuries.

“The sheriff’s department asks that you keep the young man, his family and his friends in your thoughts or prayers,” Sheriff Colin Harrell said in a release.

The sheriff’s department didn’t identify the teenager, but social media posts by his family indicate that his name is Tristan Lay.

Strunk was assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police and members of the Woodbine Volunteer Fire Department.