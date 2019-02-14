Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Woodbine Search and Rescue searching for Meadow Creek Road resident

Posted On 14 Feb 2019
UPDATE: Officials have called off the search for a missing Meadow Creek after he was seen on surveillance video at a Woodbine area store.

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said the video showed Michael Broyles at the store sometime Wednesday night.

“He isn’t lost, so there is no point in us continuing the search,” Moses said.

Woodbine Search and Rescue has been called to the area around Meadow Creek Road to search for a man missing since Saturday.

The individual has been identified as Michael Broyles.

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said Broyles walked off from his home Saturday night following an argument with his girlfriend.

“He left on foot and doesn’t have a cell phone with him,” Moses said.

Family members contacted the sheriff’s office Thursday. Deputies conducted a limited search in the woods near the home. When they failed to find anything, Woodbine Search and Rescue was paged at about 4 p.m.

Anyone with information concerning Broyles is asked to contact Whitley County E-911 at 549-6017.

“Hopefully, he is at a friend’s house,” Moses said.

