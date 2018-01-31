Woodbine, Oak Grove, Rockholds firefighters save burning trailer













Firefighters from three departments spent three hours Saturday battling a structure fire that damaged a home on McNeil Corn Creek Road.

Woodbine, Oak Grove and Rockholds firefighters were called to the scene off of Ky. 1064 about 6 p.m.

Woodbine Battalion Chief Rickie Fore described the structure as two singlewide mobile homes that had been pulled together and then had additions constructed.

“It was fully involved when we got there,” Fore said.

Fore said while the fire damaged the kitchen and living room areas, firefighters were able to keep it from reaching two of the bedrooms.

“There is a lot of smoke and heat damage throughout, but it is still standing” Fore said.

Fore said the fire started in the kitchen and appears to have sparked by grease on the stove.

No one was injured in the blaze.