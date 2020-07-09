Woodbine, Oak Grove firefighters called to mobile home fire Wednesday











Woodbine and Oak Grove firefighters were called out Wednesday morning to battle a mobile home fire on Hughes Lane off of Dowis Chapel Road in Knox County.

“It was on fire all the way through,” said Woodbine Fire Chief Rick Fore of the scene when firefighters first arrived between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Fore said there were two men asleep inside the trailer, but they were able to escape without injury.

“They were living there,” Fore said noting there was no electricity running to the trailer so it is unknown what may have sparked the blaze.

Firefighters worked to contain the flames from spreading to the nearby woods.

Fore said firefighters were on scene for more than three hours.