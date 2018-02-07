Woodbine, Oak Grove firefighters battle house fire













Woodbine and Oak Grove firefighters spend nearly three hours Tuesday battling a house fire off of Ky. 6.

Firefighters were paged to the scene on Sycamore Street at approximately 2:45 p.m.

“There was heavy smoke showing and two rooms were fully involved,” said Woodbine Battalion Chief Rickie Fore.

Upon entering the single-story home, firefighters found several propane tanks sitting in the room that the owner had been using to provide heat.

“We got them out before the fire got to them,” Fore said.

Firefighters had been advised that two dogs were inside the house. However, that was later amended to one.

“We found it running around outside,” Fore said.

Firefighters work for approximately 45 minutes to get the flames knocked down in what Fore described as the living room and dining room areas. The flames burned through the ceiling in several places and got up into the attic.

Fore said firefighters were on the scene until approximately 5:30 performing salvage and overhaul.

Fore said while the house is not a total loss, there is heavy fire damage throughout the two rooms and smoke damage throughout the house.

The owner had been in the process of renovating the house.

Though arson is not suspected, Fore said a Kentucky State Police arson investigator has been called to investigate.

“We hare having a hard time figuring out where the fire started,” Fore said explaining that investigators have told firefighters they are available to help in such situations.