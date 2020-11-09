Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Woodbine man one of two arrested with meth, pills, drug paraphernalia Monday

Posted On 09 Nov 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

A Woodbine man was one of two people arrested for possession of methamphetamine after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a Keavy business early Monday morning.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Jeffrey D. Philpot, 47, of Woodbine, and Rhonda J. Bryant, 33, of London were arrested after deputies found them in possession of numerous drugs and paraphernalia, including suspected methamphetamine, pills, marijuana, and syringes.

According to Acciardo, deputies located the duo sitting in the car outside the unidentified business at approximately 3:45 a.m.

Philpot was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, third-degree possession of a controlled substance – drug not specified, possession of drug paraphernalia, controlled substance prescription not in proper container, and possession of marijuana.

Bryant was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Laurel County deputies investigating damaged gravestones

Posted On 09 Nov 2020
, By
0

W’burg man charged with strangling, assaulting ex-girlfriend

Posted On 09 Nov 2020
, By
0

Corbin man charged with possession of heroin following traffic stop

Posted On 05 Nov 2020
, By
0

Complaints lead to ten drug-related arrests in north Corbin

Posted On 05 Nov 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal