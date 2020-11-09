Woodbine man one of two arrested with meth, pills, drug paraphernalia Monday











A Woodbine man was one of two people arrested for possession of methamphetamine after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a Keavy business early Monday morning.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Jeffrey D. Philpot, 47, of Woodbine, and Rhonda J. Bryant, 33, of London were arrested after deputies found them in possession of numerous drugs and paraphernalia, including suspected methamphetamine, pills, marijuana, and syringes.

According to Acciardo, deputies located the duo sitting in the car outside the unidentified business at approximately 3:45 a.m.

Philpot was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, third-degree possession of a controlled substance – drug not specified, possession of drug paraphernalia, controlled substance prescription not in proper container, and possession of marijuana.

Bryant was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.