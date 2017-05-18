By Dean Manning

A Woodbine man was killed Thursday morning when the SUV he was working underneath of came down on top of him.

Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley identified the victim as 25-year-old Jarrett Neal.

“It was just a very tragic accident,” Croley said.

Woodbine firefighters were paged to the residence at 867 Ky. 1064 near the intersection of McNeil Corn Creek Road about 11 a.m.

Witnesses told dispatchers that Neal was trapped under the right front of the SUV that had fallen off of a jack

Firefighters used a hydraulic spreader off of the Jaws-of-Life to lift the SUV and free Neal.

Croley said Neal was pronounced dead at the scene.