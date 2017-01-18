By Mark White

A Whitley County Grand Jury indicted a Woodbine man Tuesday morning for attempted murder in connection with a July domestic dispute.

The grand jury charged Bryan Karr, 54, of Perkins Street, with criminal attempt to commit murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the July 22 incident.

According to the indictment, Karr allegedly tried to kill Jennifer Karr by shooting at her, and manifested an extreme indifference to human life by shooting a 9 mm Ruger P85 handgun in a residence where Shania Liford and Courtney Garrison were located.

Sheriff Colan Harrell said in July that Karr and his wife had been arguing and at some point, the semi-automatic handgun came into play.

“He pointed the gun at his head and then pointed it at her,” Harrell said. “She grabbed the gun and got her hand around it.”

According to the arrest citation, Karr’s wife told deputies that he had gone into the bedroom and retrieved the weapon and chambered a round.

Harrell said the gun discharged, resulting in second-degree burns on the hand of Karr’s wife.

Whitley EMS was called to the scene and treated her wounds, but did not transport her to the hospital.

“She was wanting to leave,” Harrell said when asked what the couple was arguing about.

In addition to the couple, Harrell said two of the woman’s daughters were in the house.

According to the arrest citation, the girls were in the kitchen in the general line of fire. The bullet stopped when it struck a closet wall separating the bedroom and kitchen.

Sgt. Dave Lennon investigated the case.