Woodbine man facing charges in ‘road rage’ incident involving handgun













A Woodbine man is facing wanton endangerment charges in connection with an alleged road rage incident late Wednesday night in Laurel County.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Seth Isaak Eversole, 20, at his residence off of Ky. 6 in Woodbine following an investigation into the incident on West Ky. 80 near Hawk Creek Road.

“He (Eversole) has admitted to the incident,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer.

Acciardo said Eversole and the victims did not know each other. They were part of a crowd of people that had been swimming at an abandoned rock quarry off of Ky. 1956 near the Laurel/Pulaski County line earlier Wednesday.

According to police, Eversole fired multiple shots into a pickup truck from his Toyota Scion SUV, striking the passenger side door, tailgate and a tire of the victims’ pickup truck.

Acciardo identified the weapon as a Springfield XD-9 semi-automatic handgun.

Acciardo said detectives and deputies developed information on the suspect vehicle and a possible suspect, who lived in Knox County.

At approximately 12:35 a.m. law enforcement made contact with Eversole at his residence and following an interview concerning the incident, arrested him on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Eversole is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Facility on a $5,000 cash bond.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Laurel District Court.

Under Kentucky law, the charge is a class D felony, carrying a potential sentence of one of five years in jail.