Woodbine man charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment Monday

Posted On 17 Aug 2020
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Woodbine man early Monday morning for allegedly firing a shotgun in the direction of a deputy and six residents.

Christopher B. Lester, 31, is facing seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Deputy Bobby Jones was called out to a powler complaint at approximately 5 a.m. at a residence on Rapier Hollow Road, off of Ky. 6.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, said while there was no prowler, upon exiting his cruiser to speak with six people standing outside the residence, Deputy Jones reported hearing a gunshot and heard shotgun pellets hitting his cruiser.

“No one was injured and there was no damage to the vehicle,” Stewart said noting the blast came from a 20-gauge shotgun that had been fired several hundred feet away.

“He was quite a ways down the road when he shot,” Stewart said of Lester.

After speaking with the people outside the residence, Stewart said Jones was identified as the suspect.

Lester was later arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police from Post 10 in Harlan and Post 11 in London, Barbourville Police, Kentucky State Police Division of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers, and Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene to provide assistance.

