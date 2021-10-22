Woodbine man charged in connection with vehicle, foot pursuit











It took some time, but Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Estep found the Woodbine man wanted in connection with a vehicle and foot pursuit on Oct. 14

Michael Elliott, 28, was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot, first-degree wanton endangerment, no operator’s license, reckless driving, no seat belt and failure to or improper signal.

Estep secured a warrant for Elliott, which he served early Thursday morning.

Estep wrote in the arrest citation that he got into the pursuit with Elliott after initially attempting a traffic stop on Elliott’s truck on Sycamore Street in Woodbine.

“Mr. Elliott had no operator’s license, had an active 29 (warrant), and no seatbelt in use at the time that he was located,” Estep wrote in the arrest citation noting that Elliott fled on Ky 6, reaching speeds 40 mph over the limit.

“Mr. Elliott drove past two crowded fuel stations, past the Woodbine Post Office, and passed two pedestrian on the side of the road at 70 miles per hour,” Estep stated.

The pursuit continued onto Back Street toward the Corbin bypass, reaching speeds near 80 mph before Elliott drove onto a side trail.

When the truck got stuck, Estep said Elliott fled on foot.

“My pursuit was terminated minutes before he took the blue Dodge truck off road due to safety concerns,” Estep said.

Elliott was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.