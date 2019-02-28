Woodbine man arrested Tuesday on 2016 assault warrant













Corbin Police arrested a Woodbine man wanted in connection with a 2016 assault.

Glenn P. Sweat, 44, was arrested Tuesday night at a residence on Oaklawn subdivision off of Barton Mill Road in Corbin.

Corbin Police Lt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said Officer Adam Dailey was in the area on a missing juvenile complaint at approximately 9:20 p.m. when he encountered Sweat.

A check of Sweat’s driver’s license indicated he had an outstanding warrant charging him with second-degree assault.

“He was just in the right place at the right time,” Wilson said of Dailey.

The warrant was issued on Dec. 22, 2016 following a complaint made by Ronald Miller, Jr.

According to the complaint, Sweat allegedly hit Miller in the face and knocked him to the ground, whereupon he struck him in the face multiple times with his fist while holding an unidentified black and silver object.

“Affiant (Miller) suffered a sinus fracture, swelling, bruising and two cuts around the eye,” the complaint states.

Sweat was taken into custody and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center on one count of second-degree assault.

Sweat is being held without bond.

Under Kentucky law, second-degree assault is a Class C felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of five to ten years.