By Dean Manning

A Woodbine Fire Department pumper truck was involved in a wreck while responding to an emergency call Thursday afternoon.

Whitley County Sheriff Colan Harrell said the truck with two firefighters wrecked on Louden Road off of East Ky. 92 approximately eight miles outside of Williamsburg.

The firefighters were responding to call for mutual aid on a structure fire. Patterson Creek Fire Department had been called out to 325 Poplar Creek Road and Woodbine was providing manpower and assistance from its station one in Woodbine.

“It went off the road and over a small embankment and got caught up in the thicket,” Harrell said of the truck.

Officials with the Woodbine Fire Department identified the firefighters as Rob Hill and James Ridner. Ridner was driving.

Harrell said the incident began when the truck dropped off the side of the narrow roadway. Ridner was able to get the truck back on the road, but as it became evident that he could not keep control, he did what he could to avoid overturning the truck.

“There was a curve coming up, so they were slowing down,” one Woodbine official said.

Hill and Ridner were taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Corbin for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Woodbine officials said as of approximately 4 p.m., Ridner was getting ready to be released from the hospital, while Hill was continuing to be treated.

Harrell said the truck’s emergency lights and sirens were activated.

Woodbine officials are still examining the truck, but say it appears to be totaled.