Previous Story
Woman, who hid drugs inside a body cavity, still incarcerated over a week later
Posted On 10 Feb 2021
Comment: 0
A Williamsburg woman remains incarcerated in the Whitley County Detention Center where she was recently caught with drugs hidden inside a body cavity while she was being booked into the facility.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us