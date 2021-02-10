Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Woman, who hid drugs inside a body cavity, still incarcerated over a week later

Posted On 10 Feb 2021
By :
A Williamsburg woman remains incarcerated in the Whitley County Detention Center where she was recently caught with drugs hidden inside a body cavity while she was being booked into the facility.

