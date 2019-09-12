Woman, who allegedly hit six vehicles Saturday, pleads guilty to DUI charge











A Williamsburg woman, who allegedly hit six vehicles while she was driving intoxicated Saturday evening, pleaded guilty during her arraignment Monday afternoon in Whitley District Court.

Whitley District Judge Fred White scheduled an Oct. 21 sentencing hearing for Anna M. White, 65, who was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

“She did considerable damage. One of the vehicles was totaled,” said Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird adding that he didn’t have a dollar figure yet on the damage. “I know it is going to be substantial.”

Williamsburg Police Officer Steven Hill arrested Anna White at 7:21 p.m. near Ellison Funeral Home.

Hill responded to the area after receiving a complaint that White had allegedly hit multiple cars while leaving the downtown area, according to her arrest citation.

When Hill arrived at the scene, White’s 2012 white Lincoln was against the back of a Jeep Wrangler on Main Street.

Anna White had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcoholic beverages, her arrest citation stated.

She also couldn’t complete two field sobriety tests, and had a blood alcohol level of .194 on a portable Breathalyzer test, Hill wrote on the citation.

A person is considered legally intoxicated in Kentucky with a blood alcohol level of 0.08.

Bird added that Anna White was extremely intoxicated.

She was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Monday afternoon, Judge White set a $5,000 third party surety bond for Anna White, and ordered that she not drive prior to her sentencing hearing.

A $5,000 third party surety bond means that Anna White could be signed out of jail by a third party, who agreed to forfeit $5,000 if she didn’t show back up for court.

She was released from jail late Tuesday morning.

Bird added that Anna White was also served with an arrest warrant from another county Saturday, which stemmed from a DUI charge.

Williamsburg Police Lt. Brandon White and Officer Greg Rhoades assisted with the investigation.