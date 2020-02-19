Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Woman sought in 2016 fatal crash returned to Whitley County

Posted On 19 Feb 2020
A woman, who was wanted in connection with a 2016 fatal crash in Whitley County, was returned to the state of Kentucky from the Oregon early Sunday morning.

Efforts to get her here to answer charges were delayed by the fact that her original indictment in late 2017 listed an incorrect last name, and information regarding her arrest warrant wasn’t entered into a national database until 2019.

