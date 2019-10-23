Woman indicted for assault with a gun, but no one was shot
A Williamsburg woman is accused of assaulting someone with a gun, but she is not accused of shooting anybody.
The Whitley County Grand Jury issued its monthly report Monday morning, and indicted Felicia Prewitt, 33, charging her with second-degree assault.
On Aug. 14, Prewitt allegedly assaulted Jamie Prewitt by throwing a handgun and thereby causing serious physical injury, according to her indictment.
The grand jury also indicted Ashley Hawkins, 44, of Turners Station, charging her with theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more for unlawfully taking a Whitley County school bus on May 12, according to her indictment.
The bus was stolen from Whitley County Intermediate School, and was recovered shortly after noon the next day near a car wash in Barbourville where Hawkins was found laying.
How the Henry County woman ended up in Whitley County and why she allegedly stole the bus are unclear, Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley said previously.
According to indictments and the grand jury’s monthly report, the following people were indicted Monday, including:
- Michael Holt, 44, of Williamsburg, James Lay, 42, of Pineville, and Rose Murray, 24, Roy Rains, 58, and Martin Rains, 35, all of Rockhold – fraudulent insurance acts over $500.
- Glennis Isaacs, 46, of Rockhold – receiving stolen property over the value of $500 or more (Galaxy Note 5 cell phone).
- Todd Hazelip, 48, address unknown – failure to comply with sex offender registration.
- Jason Johnson, 34, address unknown – failure to comply with sex offender registration.
- Andrew Hicks, 32, of Corbin – fraudulent use of a credit card over $500 within six months ($3,788.96 used to obtain food, gas and assorted items).
- Jim Bart Brown, 38, of Williamsburg – second-degree escape.
- Ronald Johnson III, 29, of Corbin – possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
- Patricia Gambrel, 47, of Corbin – fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
- Jeremy Lynn, 27, of Barbourville – second-degree escape, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- William Cox, 21, of Jellico, Tennessee – receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more (tools and miscellaneous items), and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- David Veach, 62, and Edward O. Veach, 36, both of Rockhold, and Richard Wyatt, 48, of Corbin – receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more (Case 580 Super L back hoe).
- Ricky Faulkner, 57, of Rockhold – receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more (2008 Honda CRF 230 dirt bike).
- Ericka Lovins, also known as Ericka Eaton, 26, address listed as homeless – possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
- Casey Cox, 21, of Oneida, Tennessee – first-degree fleeing or evading police, and first-degree wanton endangerment.
- Terry Mullis, 56, of Woodbine – third-degree assault of a police officer.