Woman indicted for assault with a gun, but no one was shot











A Williamsburg woman is accused of assaulting someone with a gun, but she is not accused of shooting anybody.

The Whitley County Grand Jury issued its monthly report Monday morning, and indicted Felicia Prewitt, 33, charging her with second-degree assault.

On Aug. 14, Prewitt allegedly assaulted Jamie Prewitt by throwing a handgun and thereby causing serious physical injury, according to her indictment.

The grand jury also indicted Ashley Hawkins, 44, of Turners Station, charging her with theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more for unlawfully taking a Whitley County school bus on May 12, according to her indictment.

The bus was stolen from Whitley County Intermediate School, and was recovered shortly after noon the next day near a car wash in Barbourville where Hawkins was found laying.

How the Henry County woman ended up in Whitley County and why she allegedly stole the bus are unclear, Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley said previously.

According to indictments and the grand jury’s monthly report, the following people were indicted Monday, including: