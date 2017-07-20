By Dean Manning

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly attempting to shoplift at the north Corbin Walmart, had been told twice before not to return to the store.

Twenty-nine-year-old Amanda Felts and 29-year-old Brian Glancy, both of London, were each charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking of the value under $500 after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained the individuals about 4:40 p.m.

“When Deputy (Rick) Cloyd arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation he learned that two individuals had allegedly failed to ring up $204.66 in food and merchandise at the self-checkout,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer.

Acciardo said Felts had been given written notice on two previous occasions that she was not to be back on the property.

As a result, Felts has also been charged with second-degree criminal trespassing.

Felts and Glancy were both lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility.

Felts has been released on her own recognizance.

Glancy remains incarcerated.