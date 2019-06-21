Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Woman arrested for shoplifting at Corbin Walmart had been ordered not to be on Walmart property

Posted On 21 Jun 2019
A woman who had previously been ordered not to be on Walmart property was arrested Wednesday night after loss prevention at Corbin Walmart detained her for shoplifting.

Tammy R. Cain, 46, of East Bernstadt is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking of the value under $500 and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that deputies were called to the store at approximately 6:25 p.m. after loss prevention had reportedly detained Cain after they say she attempted to leave the store with $109.86 in unpaid merchandise.

“In addition, this subject has apparently been charged several times before for shoplifting and was trespassed from Walmart earlier this year,” Acciardo stated.

Cain was also served with an outstanding bench warrant out of Metcalfe County, charging her with failure to appear in court on charges of driving on a DUI suspended licenses.

Cain was lodged in the in the Laurel County Detention Center, but has since been released on her own recognazince

Cain is scheduled to be arraigned July 1 in Laurel District Court.

According to officials at the clerk’s office, Cain is facing 270 days in jail stemming from her previous case.

She was arrest Jan. 7 on a misdemeanor shoplifting charge to which she pleaded guilty.

She was sentenced to 360 days in jail, and ordered to serve 90 days on house arrest. The remaining 270 days were conditionally discharged provided she have no further criminal incidents within the next year.

