By Dean Manning

Corbin Police say a 26-year-old woman was under the influence when she attempted to run naked among the Corbin High School Track team Friday morning.

Even though classes had been cancelled the track team was at the field behind the high school for practice.

Corbin Police Captain Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said several of the coaches saw the woman, later identified as 26-year-old Julie Leger of London, on the other side of the softball field near the creek.

“She took off all of her clothes and ran across the parking lot and crossed the fence around the track and started running around after the kids,” Wilson said. “She didn’t have on a stitch of clothes.”

A witness to the incident, who declined to give his name, said the incident happened just before 10 a.m.

When the coaches saw her coming, they rushed the students into the nearby field house.

Several of the students were on the other side of the track and the woman ran among them as they attempted to leave.

“Once inside, the coaches called the police as the woman continued to run around the field.

“The kids mostly laughed it off,” the witness said.

Wilson said he and Officer Steve Meadors responded to the call.

“She was actually standing in the parking lot at the baseball field, still naked,” Wilson said when asked where officers found Leger.

Officers attempted to get Leger into one of the waiting cruisers. When she refused to cooperate, Meadors deployed his Tazer.

“We finally had to physically put her in the car,” Wilson said.

Leger has been charged with first-degree indecent exposure, second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication – controlled substance.

Wilson said officers retrieved Leger’s clothes but could find no identification. Leger refused to give officers her name or any other identifying information.

Wilson said police posted a picture of Leger on the department’s Facebook site asking for someone to identify the then unknown woman. A family member contacted police soon after to identify Leger.

Wilson said the family was able to provide no information concerning what may have brought Leger to Corbin.

“We have been looking for her car but we can’t find it,” Wilson said.

Wilson said Leger has been taken to Baptist Health Corbin.