Woman arrested after toddler in her care was believed to have ingested drugs













A Williamsburg woman was found passed out in the road late Wednesday evening, and had a two-year-old child with her, who is believed to have ingested a drug, according to a Whitley County Sheriff’s Department release.

Linda Carr, 50, of R.D. Rains Road, is charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12 years old, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also served with a warrant for non-payment of $643 in fines in connection with a 2017 traffic case.

Carr is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center in lieu of a $20,000 cash bond, and is scheduled to appear in Whitley District Court Monday morning, according to the jail’s website.

About 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s department received information that a woman was laying unresponsive along Savoy Road. Whitley County E911 received a second call believed to be involving the same woman and a two-year-old, the release noted.

Deputies were in the Bee Creek area attempting to locate a person wanted on a felony arrest warrant, and requested assistance from the Williamsburg Police Department.

Capt. Eddie Cain and Detective Bobby Freeman responded to the scene until deputies Brandon Prewitt, Brian Hensley and Jonas Saunders could arrive.

Prior to police arriving at the scene, a man was able to take the woman inside his home while others cared for the toddler, according to the release.

Carr was found to show signs of impairment. The toddler, which had been in her care, was very disoriented and showed signs that suggested the toddler may have ingested drugs or a poisonous substance, the release stated.

Whitley County EMS responded and transported the toddler to Baptist Health Corbin. A physician informed Prewitt that he believed the toddler had ingested a prescription drug, according to the release.

Police searched Carr and found needles, Suboxone strips, and inside her bra a bottle of pills containing clonazepam. Police also found a label from a prescription of gabapentin, which was not located, according to the release.

Clonazepam, sold under the brand name Klonopin among others, is a medication used to prevent and treat seizures, panic disorder, and for the movement disorder known as akathisia. It is a tranquilizer of the benzodiazepine class, according to Wikipedia.

Gabapentin, sold under the brand name Neurontin among others, is a medication used to treat epilepsy, neuropathic pain, hot flashes, and restless legs syndrome, according to Wikipedia.

Prewitt transported Carr to the hospital. After being medically cleared, she was taken to jail.

The toddler is expected to fully recover, the release stated.

Prewitt is continuing the investigation.