Woman accused of almost running over three police officers

Posted On 16 Jun 2021
A Corbin woman is now behind bars in the Whitley County Detention Center accused of nearly striking two Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies and a constable last month with her vehicle. She is also accused of causing serious injury to a woman, who was standing alongside the road during the incident when the officers were almost injured.

