With fireworks, please be mindful of your neighbors … and their pets











My dogs have become drug addicts.

Over the last week, we have been forced to medicate our two Shih Tzus nightly because the area around our house has been inundated with fireworks.

I would not be surprised if some of those neighbors took advantage of the closeout sales at the fireworks tents to have one last blast to send off the holiday.

They were at it again Monday night and the dogs came up to us shaking in their fur. We thought we were going to have a peaceful night, but about 10 p.m., the booms began.

Nothing we say or do will relieve their fear, so the only option is to dole out the prescribed medication that basically knocks them out.

I understand the desire to shoot off fireworks on July 4. My issue is with the people that want to extend the festivities for a week or more, and feel the need to take it into the wee hours.

Can we cut it off at midnight when it technically becomes July 5, and save some for Veterans Day, Christmas and/or New Year’s?

If not for the numerous animals who don’t understand and appreciate the bombs bursting in air, think of the former military members who are transported back to Afghanistan, Iraq, or even Vietnam with each explosion because of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Maybe it is someone you know. Maybe it is a relative.

One former Army Ranger noted that while veterans can attend neighborhood fireworks shows without difficulty because they anticipate the explosions, fireworks from out of nowhere, quickly transport them back in time.

“Your brain says I’ve been here before,” Retired Master Sergeant Michael McKenzie Sr. told WCNC television in Charlotte, North Carolina, when describing the effects of fireworks, noting it can be a source of extreme anxiety for veterans.

Someone out there, whether it is man or beast, have been going through unspeakable anguish over the last week.

July 4 is a holiday that should be embraced and celebrated as the birthday of our great nation. While the United States has its flaws, what began in 1776 has continued to evolve into the greatest nation on Earth.

There are always ways the country could be better, and one of those is to be considerate of others who may be suffering.

Please think about your neighbors and even those who live in your area.