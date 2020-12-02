









: (December 1, 2020) – As the winter weather season approaches, Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM), the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Kentucky Weather Preparedness Committee (KWPC) have designated December 1 – 7 as Winter Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. FRANKFORT, KY: (December 1, 2020) – As the winter weather season approaches, Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM), the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Kentucky Weather Preparedness Committee (KWPC) have designated December 1 – 7 as Winter Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky.

Each year, dozens of Americans die due to exposure to the cold. Even more winter weather related fatalities occur in vehicle accidents, fires caused by heaters, or due to carbon monoxide poisoning from the improper use of generators during power outages. It is important to remember that snow, ice and freezing rain often blanket much of the Commonwealth, causing widespread traffic problems, power outages, and school and business closings.

“Winter Weather Awareness Week is the perfect time to prepare yourself, families, communities, schools and business for the upcoming winter season,” stated Gov. Andy Beshear. “We are urging Kentuckians to look out for themselves, their families and their communities during this pandemic to protect one another and we should all be taking steps now to keep our families safe during extreme weather.”

Know the risks your community faces and always monitor weather forecasts. Ensure all family members are able to get emergency alerts and check batteries in your NOAA weather alert radio. Review your emergency plan, build or resupply your emergency kits and educate others on the hazards of winter weather.

“Building a weather-ready community starts at home. One of the most effective ways families can prepare for inclement weather or any disaster event is to build an emergency kit. Follow that activity by making a family emergency plan, stated Michael Dossett, director for KYEM.