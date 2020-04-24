Winners announced in W’burg Main St. Easter Decorating Contest











Winners have been announced in the Williamsburg Main Street program’s inaugural Easter Decorating Contest.

Charles and Maxine Fritts took home first place in the contest.

Charlotte and Dennis Vanover finished in second place, and Lisa and William Steely took the third place spot out of six participants.

The Fritts received a $30 gift card while the Vanovers received a $25 gift card and the Steely’s received a $20 gift card from The Brick Oven.

Williamsburg Main Street Manager Nannie Hays said that she came up with the idea for the decorating contest by trying to think of something that Williamsburg could do as a community that incorporates social distancing.

“You can decorate your own home. You don’t have to get out and get things. You can make your decorations. People can drive and enjoy it,” Hays explained.