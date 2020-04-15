Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Wind storm rocks entire county; knocks out electricity to nearly 6,000 customers

Posted On 15 Apr 2020
Having faced floods, mud, virus and now wind, Whitley County residents must be asking, “What’s next?”

This Kentucky Transportation Cabinet worker is seen cutting a tree away from KY 92E Monday.

“The whole county got hit this time. Williamsburg back toward the state line was hit the hardest.” said Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses of the storms and tornado force winds that blew through Sunday night and into early Monday morning.

