Wind storm rocks entire county; knocks out electricity to nearly 6,000 customers
Posted On 15 Apr 2020
Having faced floods, mud, virus and now wind, Whitley County residents must be asking, “What’s next?”
“The whole county got hit this time. Williamsburg back toward the state line was hit the hardest.” said Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses of the storms and tornado force winds that blew through Sunday night and into early Monday morning.
